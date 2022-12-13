MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The first week of the high school boys’ basketball season came to an end of over the weekend and saw the season debut of the top-ranked, defending Class AAAA state champion Morgantown Mohigans.

Morgantown came roaring out of the gate at the BFS Tip-Off Classic, taking down Washington on Friday, 97-22, and Hurricane on Saturday, 103-39, for an average margin of victory of 69.5 points per game.

Even with a headline-grabbing start, the Mohigans are far from satisfied through two games.

“It’s hard to really tell where we’re at with two blowout games but we just got to keep getting better every day,” head coach Dave Tallman said, “Our goals haven’t been reached after one weekend and from watching the film, there’s definitely things we could be corrected. Our goals just to get better each game.”

The history with this group of Mohigans runs deeper than just a state title last season and they’re determined to take another one home before they’re finished.

“We’ve all played together; we’ve all played together since third or fourth grade, so we all know that we’re going to play for each other,” senior forward Cam Danser said.

Fellow senior Garrison Kisner continued, saying, “It’s like a normal group of kids, pushing us every day to make us work hard but we want to work hard ourselves, so we have an expectation and an ultimate goal and that’s a state championship.”

Morgantown is in action on the road across state lines on Tuesday, visiting Greater Latrobe High School of Pennsylvania before returning home this weekend for the annual Little General Holiday Classic at the Rowdie Center.

The Mohigans will take on Class AAA #1-ranked Shady Spring and top ten-ranked AAAA opponent Jefferson on Friday and Saturday respectively.