WHEELING, W.Va (WBOY) – Morgantown and Fairmont Senior each took third place in their respective classes in the WVSSAC State Golf Tournament played on Wednesday at Speidel Golf Club at Oglebay Park.

The Mohigans finished the tournament behind runner-up Hurricane and champion Washington, led by sophomore Solas Chhin-Kreiner who finished sixth overall in the individual standings.

Chhin-Kreiner was joined on the all-tournament team by teammate Gabriel Watson who finished in a tie for eighth place.

University finished the two-day event in fifth place.

In Class AA, the Polar Bears were edged out by Shady Spring for second place, falling behind the Tigers and eventual state champion Winfield Generals.

Caleb Young led the way with all-tournament honors following a fifth-place finish on the individual leaderboard.

Grafton took home fourth place honors while Elkins came in fifth.

Gilmer County ended the tournament in eighth place in Class A as Wheeling Central Catholic claimed the state title.