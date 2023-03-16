CHARLESTON, W.Va (WBOY) – Morgantown pulled out another dominant performance to blow past Huntington and into the Class AAAA finals, 66-41.
The Mohigans will face Parkersburg South for the second year in a row in the championship game.
by: Daniel Woods
Posted:
Updated:
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WBOY) – Morgantown pulled out another dominant performance to blow past Huntington and into the Class AAAA finals, 66-41.
The Mohigans will face Parkersburg South for the second year in a row in the championship game.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>