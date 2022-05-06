MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown’s huge second half performance led to a 10-4 win over Fairmont Senior in the WVSLA state quarterfinal game.

Morgantown got off to a fast start. Two back-to-back goals from Weston White and Preston Harman gave the Mohigans a 2-0 lead early in the first quarter.

An own-goal type situation occurred after that as Morgantown let the ball slip into the goal after Josiah Smith’s shot was ricocheted. Fairmont cut the lead to just one goal.

Morgantown further extended its lead as Harman took it in himself and fired a shot to put MHS up 3-1 after the first quarter.

The second quarter was all Fairmont.

Three unanswered goals from Smith, Alex Kolek and Hunter Bragg gave Fairmont Senior a 4-3 lead heading into the halftime break.

That’s all the scoring that would come from the Polar Bears. Morgantown scored seven unanswered goals and shut out Fairmont in the second half for the 10-4 victory.

Harman led the Mohigans with five goals

Morgantown moves on to pay in the state semifinal next week.