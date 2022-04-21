MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The goal of every team is to improve by the end of the season and the Morgantown Mohigans baseball program is on the right path.

The Mohigans are building up to where they’d like to be at this point in the season.

A win over Robert C. Byrd on Wednesday extended MHS’ winning streak to five-straight games. Playing quality baseball is important for Pat Sherald’s crew and senior Jacob Kennell demonstrated that against Byrd going 3-for-4 with two RBI and three doubles on the night. Ryan Fluharty added another impressive stat line going 2-for-3 and three RBI.

“I think we’re building up our stride, we did it right before OVAC. We’re on a win streak right now, hopefully we can keep it going,” Kennell said.

Sherald sees improvement from his team from the first time it took the field this year and the team looks to hit its stride at the right time.



“I think we’re taking steps forward. Offensively, we are certainly better than we were the first game we played,” Sherald said.

Sherald touched on playing well in every phase of the game in order to reach peak performance come postseason play.



“We certainly need to keep improving. We’re getting guys healthy, getting guys back in the lineup which is a positive. On the mound, we’re continuing to run guys out there and improve and guys are just continuing to take steps forward for us,” Sherald said.

Morgantown sees fellow Class-AAA powerhouse, Bridgeport, on Monday, April 25.



