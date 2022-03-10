CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Two-seeded Morgantown advances to the AAAA state semifinal after a 49-25 win over Spring Mills.

It was a back and forth first half as both teams shook off state tournament nerves.

The lead was traded three times and tied up in five occasions in the first half including at 10-10 after one quarter.

The teams continued to answer one another scoring wise until Morgantown showed a late burst in the second quarter to pull a 19-15 lead.

As Mohigans head coach Jason White said, his team “settled down” in the second half and went to work.

Morgantown outscored Spring Mills 15-5 in the third quarter and it never lost the lead from there.

Sofia Wassick led the Mohigans with 18 points and 10 rebounds along with Lindsay Bechtel’s 15 points.

Morgantown advances to see storied rival, Wheeling Park, in the state semifinal on Friday.