Mohigans stay undefeated, escape Patriots

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It’s always a hard fought battle when Morgantown and Wheeling Park see each other on the hardwood and Tuesday night was no different.

The Mohigans edged the Patriots by three points, 42-39, as Morgantown keeps a clean slate and improves to 6-0.

At the halftime break, it was a 10 point game with the Mohigans on top 27-17.

Wheeling Park closed the gap in the third quarter but didn’t take the lead. Morgantown kept a two point lead after three quarters, 33-31.

But in the final stages of the game, the Mohigans would come out on top.

Sofia Wassick led Morgantown with nine points. Sadaya Jones added eight points and eight rebounds for the Mohigans.

