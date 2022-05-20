MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Round three is on the horizon in a North-Central West Virginia baseball rivalry as Morgantown and Bridgeport are set to do battle with a state tournament berth on the line. The Mohigans and Indians split their first two meetings but for Morgantown, they’re focused on what is coming up in front of them. Senior left-hander Reed Bailey says it all starts with the first contest of next week’s three game series.

“We’re really just thinking of attacking game one,” he said, “We’re thinking one game at a time. We’re going to give it everything we got in game one and we’re guaranteed a game two but we’re not thinking about that one yet. We’ve got to get ahead and stay ahead.”

The Mohigans are looking to avenge a loss at this same point of the season a year ago as Bridgeport knocked off Morgantown en route to its seventh straight state title. Junior catcher Ty Galusky says that the adjustments they’ve needed to make have been made every day on the practice field and that they’re ready to take their seat at the table.

“In practice, you know, we work hard on everything we do,” he said, “We bring energy every day to the ballpark and if there’s anything we do wrong in the game or there’s anything we need to really focus on, we make sure we take the time to do that in practice.”

Morgantown will host game one of the Class AAA Region 1 championship series on Monday at Dale Miller Field. First pitch is set for 5:30.