MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The 2021-22 season could not have ended in a more picture perfect way for the Morgantown boys basketball team. After losing a heartbreaker at the buzzer in the previous year’s state championship game, the Mohigans returned to the court with a passion and vengeance that resulted in head coach Dave Tallman’s second state championship.

Now as the time has come to prepare to follow that performance, he says his team isn’t feeling the pressure that such a finish to a season can often bring.

“I think the pressure is kind of off. When you win a state championship, you kind of get that monkey off your back a little bit, to say so,” he said. “I think we got some good pieces coming back. We’re going to be big. We’re going to be long. We’re going to be athletic. With the addition of garrison kisner and some of our young guys to the group that we already had, I think we’re going to be a force to be reckoned with but we’ve got a lot of work we’ve got to do.”

Morgantown will look to mitigate the loss of senior starters Brooks Gage, Alec Poland and Jalen Goins with the addition of University transfer Garrison Kisner. He will pair with younger players like Jacob King and Jonathon Shrewsbury who will look to step into the spotlight this year along returning starters Sharron Young and Brody Davis and sixth man Cam Danser.

Danser says the goal is very simple for this group as they return to the court.

“Three week period, we’re just trying to get better as a team,” he said. “One percent better every day and the ultimate goal is to go back and win another state championship.”

The Mohigans went 2-2 at DC Live at the Sidwell Friends School in Washington, DC over the weekend and will host the Morgantown Shootout on June 25th at the new Mylan Park Sports Complex with other local teams competing including University, Elkins, North Marion, Fairmont Senior and Bridgeport.