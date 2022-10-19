MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The Morgantown girls soccer team scored four second half goals to defeat Wheeling Park for the Class AAA Region I, Section I championship on Wednesday.

All four Mohigan goals came between the 32- and 17-minute marks of the second half starting with a Gracie Brown marker assisted by Lillian Staples.

Less than two minutes later, Ashleigh Weaver found the back of the net following a terrific run down the right wing.

With just over 21 minutes left, Brown played Emily Carpenter through, and she chipped it past the keeper for a three-goal lead.

Chloe Ratliff closed the scoring for the Mohigans on a penalty that made it 4-0 with 17:30 remaining.

Wheeling Park’s Merritt Delk pulled one back for the Patriots with just over 13 minutes to play but the Morgantown defense held up for the remainder of the match.

Madesyn Scheller made a pair of saves for the Mohigans in the win.

Morgantown advances to the Region I championship game on Tuesday.