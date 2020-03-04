Mohigans upset top-ranked Patriots, punch ticket to state tournament

WHEELING, W.Va. – Many teams looking to secure their spot in the state tournament with a win in the regional finals.

Morgantown visits Wheeling Park for the Region I co-final and a chance to advance to Charleston.

This game was close all the way through, Morgantown led by one into the second quarter and Wheeling Park led by three at the halftime break.

In the third quarter, the Mohigans took a 40-38 lead and that’s where it got interesting.

Mohigans and Patriots traded the lead back and forth until Catherine Wassick got the and one for the Mohigans to secure the one point lead.

Morgantown pulled off the 50-49 upset over Wheeling Park to advance to the state tournament.

The Mohigans will appear in the tournament as a seven seed where they are set to take on Woodrow Wilson.