Molessa, Williamstown shuts out Doddridge Co. in Single-A semifinal

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The last time Doddridge County and Williamstown met on the gridiron, it was a two point game. But that was not the case in the semifinal game between the two on Friday afternoon.

Williamstown put on a dominant performance. In particular, sophomore quarterback Maxwell Molessa.

Molessa opened up the scoring after the Jackets recovered a fumble to gain possession. Williamstown led 6-0 early on and never lost the lead after that.

Molessa scored three unanswered touchdowns followed by a short rush by Ricky Allen to give the Jackets a 24-0 lead in the second quarter.

Molessa scored three touchdowns in the first quarter alone.

Molessa also had a receiving touchdown at the end of the second quarter to give Williamstown a 40-0 lead over Doddridge at the halftime break.

The only scoring that went on in the whole second half was a Williamstown field goal.

The Jackets left West Union with a ticket to Wheeling after a 43-0 performance.

Doddridge County ends a successful run at 11-1 on the season.