Monday brings first day of HS football, fall sports practices around the state

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Monday was near the equivalent of Christmas morning for high school head coaches around the state, as it marked the first day of official practices for fall sports teams.

That, of course, includes football.

“Very excited,” said Lincoln head coach Rob Hawkins. “Kids are glad to be here; we’re glad to be here. I told them this morning, let’s just be thankful for every day we get to come out here and have football.”

All 25 football teams in our region were out on the field at some point Monday.

A number of those teams, including Grafton, Philip Barbour, and Bridgeport, were getting work in early in the morning. Doddridge County even had practice beginning at midnight to ring in the new year.

Bridgeport, as you’re probably aware, is the defending Double-A state champion, but is getting ready for its first season back in class Triple-A.

“They’re happy to be here, we’re happy they’re here,” said Indians head coach John Cole. “Hopefully everything will go well. It seems like we’ve got a pretty good plan, hopefully, and then these kids can play. And that’s the main thing. They put in a lot of time, a lot of effort, so we’re happy for them that they get to play.”

Football coaches, who have been working with their teams in one way or another since June, were able to conduct their first true practices ahead of the fast-approaching 2020 season.

The Lincoln Cougars are coming off a 5-5 season, but head coach Rob Hawkins, like all the others, happy to be conducting a normal practice once again.

“Even though most of the kids have shown up every day over the last two-and-a-half months, you know you had people on vacation, people here and people there. It’s good to get the whole group together, and get focused on working towards that first game,” said Hawkins.

The official 12 SportsZone High School Football Previews get started on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

We will cover two teams each week day leading up to the start of the regular season on Sept. 3.