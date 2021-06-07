Monday games to determine regional pairings for high school baseball and softball

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Spring sports postseason play continues Monday around the state and the region.

Section tournament are winding down, and Monday’s action will give us a good look at which teams are moving on, and which teams’ seasons are over.

Starting on the baseball diamond, the Lincoln baseball team is taking on Philip Barbour on Monday at 6 p.m. in Philippi. The Colts can win the section with a victory tonight. The same is true for the South Harrison Hawks, as they host Notre Dame Monday evening in Lost Creek.

Victories for either Lincoln or Notre Dame would extend their respective section tournaments one more day.

On the softball field, it’s winner-take-all for Robert C. Byrd and Lincoln, who will meet for the fifth time this year. The winner claims the section title, while loser’s season is over.

East Fairmont and Grafton softball teams are in action on the road today, as well.

In total, four local baseball and softball teams have already claimed section titles. Morgantown and Bridgeport’s baseball teams, and University and Clay-Battelle’s softball teams punched their tickets to the regional round last week.

Meanwhile, 11 local team, including the ones earlier in this article. are still alive and looking to join the other four in the regional round.

Nine of those teams will play tonight, while the North Marion baseball team and Ritchie County softball teams will play on Tuesday.

Regional action for both baseball and softball begins next Monday, June 14. The Regional round is a best-of-3 series at alternating sites, played on consecutive days (weather permitting).