ELKINS, W.Va – Daniel Mondragon enters his fourth season leading the Davis and Elkins men’s basketball program and may be even more excited coming into year four than he was in year one.

With the top seven scorers from last season’s team back including 20 point a night scorer Sam Rolle IV, Mondragon is hoping to see some evidence in the league standings of his team’s progress.

“We have a lot of returners which is always a premium when you’re trying to win some games,” he said, “I like our chemistry. I like the leadership that we have and just try to expect to maybe crack the top half of the league. It would be really exciting if we could do that and improve that win-loss record for sure.”

Davis and Elkins will play a pair of exhibitions against Potomac State and Salem before opening the season on November 11 against Shaw University at the Earl Lloyd Classic at West Virginia State.