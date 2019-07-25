Moonshiners beat up on Muckdogs Wednesday

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Moonshiners had no issues with the Pinckney Division-leading Batavia Muckdogs Wednesday night.

Starting pitcher Noe Toribio was solid in five innings of work on the mound, only giving up one hit, and not surrendering a run.

Meanwhile, the Moonshiners’ lineup was able to come through with timely hitting, and recent arrival Brendt Citta came through with a 3-for-3 day at the plate, including his first home run with the club.

Five combined runs in the middle innings broke the game open, and the Moonshiners cruised to an 8-2 win Wednesday night.

The win brought West Virginia back to within three games of the Muckdogs for first place in the division.

The two teams will battle in the series finale Tuesday night at Monongalia County Ballpark. A win by West Virginia would be helpful in terms of the standings as the All-Star break looms.