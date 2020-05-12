Moore inks with the Fighting Falcons golf team

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Grafton Golfer Caden Moore will become a Fighting Falcon as he signed his letter of intent today to join the Fairmont State Golf program.

Moore had a great year on the course reaching the state championship in Wheeling, where he tied for third place in class Double-A.

His friends and family gathered to watch him sign at the Tygart Lake Golf Course, the home course of the Grafton Bearcats. He reminisced when he first picked up a club and started focusing on golf.

“I started the summer after eighth grade. One of my friends said come to the course and I just went and fell in love with it after that,” Moore said.

Grafton golf team head coach, Ed Moore, just happens to double as Caden’s father.

“It was fun he kind of held me to another standard but I enjoyed it, the pressure,” Moore said.

Moore also said the campus and familiarity with some of the players on the Falcon’s team drew him to Fairmont State.

He will study occupational therapy this fall.