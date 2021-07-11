More reactions from Saturday’s Team Toothman Touchdown camp

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Some of the biggest names on this year’s WVU football team, along with a former Mountaineer standout, and some NFL veterans, were all in Grafton for a youth football camp on Saturday.

The Team Toothman Touchdown camp was surely a big hit with the nearly 200 youth football players signed up and in attendance.

And it’s no surprise why, with the likes of Dante & Darius Stills, WVU running back Leddie Brown, NFL 16,000 yard rusher Frank Gore, former Steelers wideout Ernie Mills, and Cowboys cornerback, C.J. Goodwin all giving their knowledge of the game to the next generation of players.

It was a great scene — and a lot of fun for both the campers and football experts alike.

Here’s what some of the NFL players had to say about their camp experience.

“Oh, that’s what it’s about. You know, when God blessed you to be successful – to make it to the highest level -, and come back and see a lot of kids who, when you were their age wanted to the same. That’s what it’s about,” said Gore.

“At this age, I like for it to be fun. So, I want the football to be in play. So, I want to do drills with the football,” said Mills. “One of them was the sideline drill, and they loved it. Every receiver loves the sideline drill. We love the artistic part of being able to put your feet in bounds.”

Not only did the campers who signed up get to spend the first part of their day learning from these football standouts, but there was an opportunity for each camper to not only get their picture taken with them, but get some autographs, as well.

Of course, we all know kids ask a lot of questions.

So, I asked Darius Stills what was the best question he got during camp.

“Am I in high school or college. One of the kids asked me what high school I went to, or what high school I’m in. And I was like ‘I’m not in high school. I’m kind of a little further away than that'” he said.

Click on the tweet below for more comments from Darius Stills, C.J. Goodwin, Frank Gore and Ernie Mills about some of the questions they were asked.