Morgantown 2 gears up for shortened summer season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Summer baseball kicks into gear as the 18U Morgantown 2 team prepares for its upcoming season.

Morgantown 2 is a similar team to the Morgantown Post 2 program but not under Legion affiliation as the Legion baseball season was canceled earlier this year.

The team had 60 players try out and the final roster started practices last week at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

Manager Andy Altemus says it’s nice to get back to live sporting events and that there was clearly a hunger for his guys to get back on the diamond.

“It’s nice actually being outside and being able to do stuff, live baseball. I know they were saying they haven’t been able to do anything high school related since the state tournament in march so it’s nice to be able to play live sports,” Altemus said.

He also says it’s clear that his team put in work in during the period of no baseball.

“Pretty much everybody is in shape. They’ve been doing stuff up at pro performance and then on their own I know a couple kids actually built mounds during quarantine for their houses so they’re obviously ready to go,” Altemus said.

Last summer the Morgantown Post 2 team finished top 25 in the country and finished the season in the Legion Baseball Regional Tournament.

So, Morgantown 2, a new team with a lot of familiar faces gets ready to begin its first season and the players are ready to get back to playing competitive baseball.

being able to come out here and play is amazing. especially with these guys. last year winning states going down to regionals was one of the best times of my life, winning states was one of the best moments of my life so it’s great to just get back out here and play again,” Brent Robinson, Morgantown 2 and Notre Dame High School baseball player, said.

“It’s just fun to get back, play baseball in the summer with my buds and it’s fun. It’s a blessing to come out here to play one game and 30 games, that’s even better,” Clay Maholic, Morgantown 2 and University High School baseball player, said.



Morgantown 2 plays its first game of this shortened summer season on Wednesday.

