Morgantown 2 wins easy over WV Patriots

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown 2 summer baseball team saved its best night at the plate for last.

In the teams final scheduled game of the summer, Morgantown 2 tallied a season-high 17 runs on just 12 hits Wednesday night against the visiting West Virginia Patriots.

Morgantown book-ended the game with a five-run first inning, and a six-run sixth inning to win easy, 17-7 at Mylan Park.

Morgantown 2 scored at least three runs in every inning it scored in, with the two aforementioned big innings to start and end the game, with a pair of three-run innings in between during the bottom of the second and fourth.