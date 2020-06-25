Morgantown 2 wins first game of 2020 summer season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Morgantown 2 18U summer baseball team picked up a come from behind victory in its first game of the 2020 summer season on Wednesday.

Morgantown 2 trailed the WV Patriot club 5-2 after the second inning, giving up all five runs in the first inning.

But the visiting batters tallied seven unanswered runs the rest of the way, leading Morgantown 2 to its first victory of the year by a final score of 9-5.

Morgantown 2 jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.

A dribbler to the third base side with the bases loaded drove in one run, and an errant throw on the play allowed Devon Neal to touch home to give his team a two-run advantage.

That frame was highlighted, however, by an outstanding catch by Bridgeport sophomore Tanner Bastin in left field.

Check out this great catch by Bridgeport sophomore Tanner Bastin!

Definitely #SCTop10 worthy if you ask me.

This play will definitely be in our highlights tonight at 11 in the @12SportsZone. @BridgeportBase1 @espn @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/lWolWOIpTv — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) June 25, 2020

The WV Patriot club then scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Chris Harbert doubled home two runs to give his team the lead. And two more runs scored on RBI groundouts to give WV a 5-2 lead after one inning of play.

Morgantown pitching didn’t allow WV to get on the board after that. Meanwhile, the Morgantown 2 bats tallied nine total runs on seven hits.

Morgantown is back in action this weekend in Bridgeport in the Tournament of Champions.