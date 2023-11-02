BECKLEY, W.Va (WBOY) — The Mohigans are moving on!

Emily Carpenter’s second-half goal pushed Morgantown past Hedgesville and into the Class AAA girls soccer state championship with a 2-1 win on Thursday.

Hedgesville scored first in the fourth minute but Carpenter and Gracie Brown each scored for the Mohigans on the way to the victory.

Morgantown now faces Parkersburg South at 10 a.m. this Saturday in a rematch of the 2022 championship that was won by the Mohigans.

Also in the early session on Thursday, the Lewis County boys soccer team came up short in a 1-0 loss to Charleston Catholic.

This season marked the first appearance at the state tournament in program history for the Minutemen.