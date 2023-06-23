MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown junior midfielder Gracie Brown has been named the 2022-23 West Virginia Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

In 22 games for Morgantown High this season, Brown scored 23 goals and dished out 17 assists with no finish more important than her golden goal penalty winner in the Class AAA state championship game.

She follows her older sister Sammie, the 2019-20 Gatorade Player of the Year, as the second member of her family to take home the award.

Brown returns for her senior season for the Mohigans having been named state player of the year by both Gatorade and the West Virginia Sportswriters Association.

The daughter of West Virginia head women’s soccer coach, she enters her final year of high school soccer with 43 career goals and 36 career assists.