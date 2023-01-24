MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – Morgantown and Wheeling Park are two of the most recently successful girls’ basketball programs in West Virginia.

The #1-ranked Patriots came flying out of the gate and despite the best efforts of the #3 Mohigans, pulled out a 59-48 win on Tuesday night.

Leading 8-6 after a slow first quarter, Wheeling Park exploded for a 23-point second period, to take a 31-20 lead into halftime.

The momentum continued after the break with the leas reaching its highest point at 40-22 in the third quarter, but Morgantown swung one last punch nearing the end of the quarter.

The Mohigans managed to get back within ten once in the third and again at the beginning of the fourth, but the Patriots proved to be too much.

Lala Woods led all scorers with 16 points for Wheeling Park while Alexis Bordas chipped in 15.

Lily Jordan and Lindsay Bechtel each scored 12 for Morgantown.