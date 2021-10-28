Morgantown beats Bridgeport, advances to state soccer tourney for first time since 2015

WELLSBURG, W.Va. – Morgantown defeated Bridgeport in the Class Triple-A Region I final 3-1 on Thursday evening.

This win not only secured a Region Title but also punched the Mohigans’ ticket to the state tournament for the first time since 2015.

Morgantown was the first to strike. Caden Carpenter sent in a shot that was deflected by the Indians’ keeper but Joel Beeson was there for the putback finish to give the Mohigans a 1-0 lead.

Bridgeport answered that late in the first half as Brock Amos finished in front of the goal off of a corner kick to tie the game at 1.

The Mohigans then took the lead they never lost as Carpenter sent in a rocket for the 2-1 lead.

Morgantown extended its lead in the second half with the only goal scored in the half. James Percifield sent in a corner kick and Carpenter got a head on it followed by Connor Brumbaugh’s finish.

The Mohigans will move on to see Cabell Midland in the first round of the state tournament.