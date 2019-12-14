Morgantown blows out Notre Dame in Country Roads Tip Off opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The number five team in Triple-A quieted the number four team in Single-A’s top scorer, and the team as a whole.

Morgantown outscored Notre Dame 23-9 in the second quarter, and then by 23 more points in the third quarter to open up a 44-point lead after three quarters.

The Mohigans, led by junior Xavier Pryor, held Jaidyn West to just 12 points, and without a field goal until the second half, and won big 96-44 in the first game of the Big Shots Country Roads Tip Off tournament at University High School.

Pryor was one of four Morgantown players to finish the game in double figures, scoring-wise. He was named the game MVP by Big Shots.