Morgantown Blue 16U falls in Showdown in the Mountains pool play Saturday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Morgantown area has a pair of 16U teams participating in the Showdown in the Mountains baseball tournament that’s taking place this weekend.

Morgantown Black got roughed up early on Saturday, which left the Morgantown Blue squad looking for a win against the Pittsburgh Outlaws in the afternoon at Bridgeport High School.

But the Blue team faired only slightly better than the Morgantown Black team.

Pittsburgh took an early lead, and then extended it to 10-2 in the fourth inning on a ball in play that could’ve been an inning-ending double play.

Instead the run scored, and an inning later the game was called final due to time constraints.

Pittsburgh won 10-2.

All team are back in action in the elimination portion of the tournament tomorrow.

For more information on the Showdown in the Mountains tournament, click here.