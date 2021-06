WELLSBURG, W.Va. – The Morgantown boys and girls track & field teams both finished as runners-up in the Class AAA Region I track meet on Friday at Brooke High School.

Morgantown’s 4×1 relay team won that event, as Izayah Everett finished strong in that event.

Elsewhere, Irene Riggs and Lea Hathere finished first and second in the Girls 800 meter run.

University’s Josh Edwards a winner in both the Boys 1600 and 3200 runs.