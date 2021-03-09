Morgantown boys take over top spot in Class AAAA in latest high school basketball rankings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Dave Tallman’s Morgantown boys basketball team jumped up to the Top of Class AAAA in this week’s high school basketball rankings.

In total, nine local boys basketball teams are inside the Top 10 in the latest rankings, which were released by the Associated Press on Monday.

Below are the full rankings.

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (8)3-0956
2. George Washington (1)2-0863
3. Cabell Midland (1)0-0782
4. Martinsburg0-1681
5. Woodrow Wilson0-1425
6. Wheeling Park0-1334
7. Parkersburg South1-032NR
8. University0-0268
9. Capital2-018NR
10. Musselman0-1179
(tie) St. Albans0-1177

Others receiving votes: Jefferson 13, Hedgesville 10, Huntington 9, Buckhannon-Upshur 4, South Charleston 1, Oak Hill 1.

Class AAA

1. Robert C. Byrd (4)0-0931
2. Shady Spring (4)1-0913
3. Wheeling Central (2)2-0832
4. Nitro1-0614
5. Fairmont Senior1-0525
6. Notre Dame0-0488
7. Logan1-1446
8. North Marion1-0347
9. Berkeley Springs1-1109
10. Westside0-08NR
(tie) Lincoln County0-08NR

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 7, Herbert Hoover 4, Hampshire 3, Trinity 3, Grafton 1.

Class AA

1. Poca (9)1-0991
2. Williamstown (1)1-0784
2. Bluefield1-0783
4. Charleston Catholic1-1762
5. St. Marys0-0567
6. Chapmanville0-1346
7. Magnolia0-1315
8. Parkersburg Catholic0-1238
8. Ritchie County0-02310
10. Frankfort0-1199

Others receiving votes: Moorefield 12, Wyoming East 9, St. Joseph Central 4, Braxton County 4, Summers County 2, Mingo Central

Class A

1. Greater Beckley Christian (6)1-0911
2. Man (3)1-0854
3. Pendleton County (1)0-0802
4. Tug Valley1-0735
5. Greenbrier West0-1573
6. Webster County1-0486
7. Clay-Battelle1-0407
8. Tolsia2-0328
9. James Monroe0-01510
10. Madonna0-1109

Others receiving votes: Tucker County 8, Cameron 6, East Hardy 2, Doddridge County 1, Gilmer County 1, Wahama 1.

