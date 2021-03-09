Morgantown boys take over top spot in Class AAAA in latest high school basketball rankings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Dave Tallman’s Morgantown boys basketball team jumped up to the Top of Class AAAA in this week’s high school basketball rankings.

In total, nine local boys basketball teams are inside the Top 10 in the latest rankings, which were released by the Associated Press on Monday.

Below are the full rankings.

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (8) 3-0 95 6 2. George Washington (1) 2-0 86 3 3. Cabell Midland (1) 0-0 78 2 4. Martinsburg 0-1 68 1 5. Woodrow Wilson 0-1 42 5 6. Wheeling Park 0-1 33 4 7. Parkersburg South 1-0 32 NR 8. University 0-0 26 8 9. Capital 2-0 18 NR 10. Musselman 0-1 17 9 (tie) St. Albans 0-1 17 7

Others receiving votes: Jefferson 13, Hedgesville 10, Huntington 9, Buckhannon-Upshur 4, South Charleston 1, Oak Hill 1.

Class AAA

1. Robert C. Byrd (4) 0-0 93 1 2. Shady Spring (4) 1-0 91 3 3. Wheeling Central (2) 2-0 83 2 4. Nitro 1-0 61 4 5. Fairmont Senior 1-0 52 5 6. Notre Dame 0-0 48 8 7. Logan 1-1 44 6 8. North Marion 1-0 34 7 9. Berkeley Springs 1-1 10 9 10. Westside 0-0 8 NR (tie) Lincoln County 0-0 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 7, Herbert Hoover 4, Hampshire 3, Trinity 3, Grafton 1.

Class AA

1. Poca (9) 1-0 99 1 2. Williamstown (1) 1-0 78 4 2. Bluefield 1-0 78 3 4. Charleston Catholic 1-1 76 2 5. St. Marys 0-0 56 7 6. Chapmanville 0-1 34 6 7. Magnolia 0-1 31 5 8. Parkersburg Catholic 0-1 23 8 8. Ritchie County 0-0 23 10 10. Frankfort 0-1 19 9

Others receiving votes: Moorefield 12, Wyoming East 9, St. Joseph Central 4, Braxton County 4, Summers County 2, Mingo Central

Class A

1. Greater Beckley Christian (6) 1-0 91 1 2. Man (3) 1-0 85 4 3. Pendleton County (1) 0-0 80 2 4. Tug Valley 1-0 73 5 5. Greenbrier West 0-1 57 3 6. Webster County 1-0 48 6 7. Clay-Battelle 1-0 40 7 8. Tolsia 2-0 32 8 9. James Monroe 0-0 15 10 10. Madonna 0-1 10 9

Others receiving votes: Tucker County 8, Cameron 6, East Hardy 2, Doddridge County 1, Gilmer County 1, Wahama 1.