MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – Morgantown overcame an early one-run deficit with an explosive offensive performance for an 11-3 elimination game win over Brooke.

Micah Wilson threw a complete game with eight strikeouts and went 3-4 at the plate, driving in a pair of runs. Abigail Harki knocked in three runs and recorded three hits.

The Mohigans advance to face John Marshall for the Class AAA Region I, Section One championship, needing to defeat the Monarchs twice to win the tournament.