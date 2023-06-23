MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The Morgantown girls basketball team claimed its tenth state championship in program history in March but the focus this summer is on who will step up next.

The Mohigans lose four of their top six players to graduation and now look to the two returning starters, seniors Lily Jordan and Sofia Wassick, for leadership.

“I know a couple of them look to me, so I know if they look to me, I’m going to make sure I’m there for them. Even just little stuff like helping them learn plays and learn drills that we’re doing new,” Jordan said, “Like I said we should be good and I’m not the only one. We have Sof and a bunch of other seniors who are good leaders that lead stretches and little things like that all add up. It’s really important to us.”

Head coach Doug Goodwin returns for his second season and welcomes faces both old and new to a team the needs to replace three multi-year starters.

“I think we’re all really comfortable with each other and we’re comfortable with Goody. We all have the most trust in him and We all trust what he tells us, and we try to apply it on the court,” Wassick said.

While the process of reshaping a team following a championship may not be easy, things are starting to come together already.

“Our chemistry has been really well. It feels like we’ve been playing together forever. We all trust each other. I think we’ve just been having a really good time these last few weeks,” she continued.

Jordan and Wassick return as starters while 2023 Class AAA all-state selection Sadaya Jones is back at Morgantown after spending her sophomore season at Fairmont Senior.