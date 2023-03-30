MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – Just eight times in the history of West Virginia high school basketball has a school won both girls and boys championships in the same season.

The 2023 Morgantown Mohigans are the latest to do so with the girls winning the tenth championship in program history and the boys their third earlier this month.

The Morgantown basketball community came out Thursday night to recognize that feat and provide one last show of support to the Mohigans.

“It stands out that the community supports both these teams very well. I think I said that with playing Trinity in a game,” girls head coach Doug Goodwin said, “It’s a community atmosphere. We definitely want to put on our best basketball for the community and demonstrate how good out kids are.”

For every player, coach and member of the support staff that made these championships possible, tonight was one last reminder of how loved they are by their community.

“It means a whole lot to us. I thought they had our backs throughout the whole season, just showing love throughout the whole season and it just means a lot to us for them to come out tonight for the last celebration, just showing love and sticking with us until the end,” junior point guard Sha-Ron Young said.

Championships this season mark the sixth for Goodwin but his first as head coach and the third for boys coach Dave Tallman.