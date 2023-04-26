MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) -Four Morgantown seniors signed to play their sports in college on Wednesday.

Emily Lattea found her ideal fit with the women’s soccer program at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

“As soon as I stepped on campus and met coach Noreen for the first time, it was a perfect fit. The campus size was great, and the way Noreen cares about you as a player and on the field is just amazing and I’m so excited,” she said.

Mia Henkins wasn’t sure she’d be signing with Waynesburg until the Morgantown girls basketball team made its magical postseason run.

“Once the season started and we started to put pieces together, it kind of clicked for me that I wanted to play. And then my goal was after the state tournament to figure out how I felt without basketball, and the day after the state championship I was like “I need to play basketball in college, I cannot be done here,” she said.

Mohigan catcher Ty Galusky signed with Fort Scott Community College, a program that’s helped produce six Major Leaguers.

“Seeing those names and hearing about them, the school that I’m going to has seen guys like John Means and a lot of other guys came out of there, so that was one of the biggest things that helped me make my decision,” he said.

Finally, pole vaulter Morgan Ryan made it official with the University of Vermont where she thinks she’s going to thrive.

“I feel like I can be competitive in their athletics, which was definitely something I was looking for in my decision, and coach Belfield, the head coach has worked with me throughout this whole process. And I think it will be a new home, I’m excited to go up there, ” she said.

These four signings close the book on a record-setting class of Mohigans headed to the next level.