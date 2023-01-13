MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – After a back and forth first half, Morgantown pulled away from University late to knock off its rival for the second time this season.
Sharron Young led the way with 33 points in the 65-45 win.
by: Daniel Woods
