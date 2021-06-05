Morgantown cruises to a Sectional title over John Marshall in five innings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown had no trouble against John Marshall in its quest for a sectional crown on Friday afternoon.

After a scoreless first inning, the Mohigans started to heat up in the bottom of the second inning. A passed ball scored one runner then Domenic Colasante’s hit scored another to put the Mohigans up 2-0. They would add one more in the bottom of two with Zach Owens’ RBI and Morgantown led 3-0.

The Mohigans score another run in the bottom of the third inning after Aaron Jamison sent a hit to right field that would bring in another run to give MHS a 4-0 lead after three innings.

It’s the bottom of the fourth inning that ended the game. however. Morgantown put up seven runs in the fourth.

The Monarchs scored one run in the top of the fifth, but that would end the game after five innings.

Morgantown cruised to a sectional title 11-1 over John Marshall in five innings.