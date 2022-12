MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – Morgantown and University met for the first time this season in boys’ basketball Thursday night with the Mohigans hosting the Hawks at the Rowdie Center.

A 17-4 first quarter set the tone for Morgantown to impose its will on its rivals for all four quarters, cruising to an 83-55 win.

Brody Davis led all scorers with 23 points while Sharron Young added 16 and Cam Danser chipped in 14.

Rafael Barcinas was the top scorer for the Hawks with 19 points on the night.