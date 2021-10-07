Morgantown downs cross-town rival University in three sets

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown came out on top in the classic cross-town rivalry against University on Thursday.

The MoHawk match began with a very close set as the Hawks and Mohigans traded leads throughout the set with Morgantown pulling away in the final points to win 25-19.

The second set, University went on an 8-3 scoring run to start. The Mohigans worked their way back for the lead and won it 25-17.

Mohigans dominated the third set, holding UHS to single digits, 25-9.

Morgantown defeated University 3-0.