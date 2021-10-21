Morgantown downs Park, brings home Section Championship

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. – Morgantown pulled out a big victory on the road taking down Wheeling Park for the Class Triple-A Region I, Section 1 Title.

The Mohigans and Patriots were tied 1-1 at the halftime break.

Park then took the lead after Tresz McLeod finished for his second goal of the night.

Morgantown answered with a goal by James Percifield assisted by Caden Carpenter to again tie the game 2-2.

Then Percifield assisted Carpenter for the game winner as the Mohigans finish off Wheeling Park 3-2.

Morgantown will see the winner of the Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur game in the Regional Final.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories