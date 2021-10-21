Morgantown downs Park, brings home Section Championship

WHEELING, W.Va. – Morgantown pulled out a big victory on the road taking down Wheeling Park for the Class Triple-A Region I, Section 1 Title.

The Mohigans and Patriots were tied 1-1 at the halftime break.

Park then took the lead after Tresz McLeod finished for his second goal of the night.

Morgantown answered with a goal by James Percifield assisted by Caden Carpenter to again tie the game 2-2.

Then Percifield assisted Carpenter for the game winner as the Mohigans finish off Wheeling Park 3-2.

Morgantown will see the winner of the Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur game in the Regional Final.