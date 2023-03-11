CHARLESTON, W.Va (WBOY) – Meeting for the fifth time this season, Morgantown defeated Wheeling Park in the Class AAAA state final to claim the tenth championship in program history.

Led by 18 points and 13 rebounds, the Mohigans overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to knock off the #1-ranked Patriots, 54-50.

Sofia Wassick added 14 points and 8 rebounds for Morgantown while Kate Hawkins hit the Mohigans’ only two three-pointers of the game and went 6-6 at the free throw line for 12 points.

Wheeling Park’s Alexis Bordas scored a game-high 24 points in the loss.

After 18 years as an assistant coach at Morgantown High, head coach Doug Goodwin is a state champion in his first season.

Jordan and Wassick were named to the all-tournament team alongside Lindsay Bechtel.