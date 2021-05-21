Morgantown duo headlines five local AAAA players selected to all-state teams

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Morgantown High School’s standout senior duo of Carson Poffenberger and Luke Bechtel will go out as first team all-state players.

The senior duo, who finished their high school careers as state runner-up in the AAAA state tournament, were both selected to the first team all-state squad by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Poffenberger averaged 12.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 77 percent at the foul line. In three state tournament games, he scored 43 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out five assists. Bechtel, meanwhile, averaged 12 points and five rebounds per game this season and shot 40% on 3-pointers. In three games in Charleston, he had a total of 31 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Poffenberger is headed to Shepherd next year to continue his hoops career, and Bechtel battled through a pair of major knee injuries during his high school career.

Three other local players, meanwhile, earned second team all-state honors.

Bridgeport center Jack Bifano, Buckhannon-Upshur guard Ryan Hurst, and University senior playmaker Ryan Niceler all were named to the second team.

Hurst graduates as one of the top scorers in BUHS program history.

Below is a full list of the all-state players in Quad-A, along with the players that earned honorable mention status.

CLASS AAAA ALL-STATE TEAM

First team

Name School Ht. Cl.

Luke Bechtel Morganotown 6-3 Sr.

William Gabbert Greenbrier East 6-3 Sr.

Ben Gilliam Woodrow Wilson 6-5 Sr.

Mason Pinkett (captain) George Washington 6-2 Sr.

Carson Poffenberger Morgantown 6-7 Sr.

Chandler Schmidt Cabell Mindland 6-1 Jr.

Doryn Smith Martinsburg 6-3 Sr.

Alex Yoakum George Washington 6-2 Sr.

Second team

Jack Bifano Bridgeport 6-6 Sr.

Bailee Coles Greenbrier East 6-3 Sr.

Ryan Hurst Buckhannon Upshur 5-9 Sr.

Avery Lee Wheeling Park 5-10 Sr.

Ryan Niceler University 6-3 Sr.

Bryson Singer (captain) Parkersburg South 6-3 Jr.

Amari Smith Huntington 6-4 Sr.

Cole Sperlazza Brooke 6-4 Jr.

Honorable mention

Josh Arthur, Riverside; Carson Dennis, Parkersburg; Derrick Derrow, John Marshall; Mitchell Duez, Bridgeport; Brooks Gage, Morgantown; Beau Heller, Wheeling Park; Jake Hoggsett, Parkersburg South; Jordan Holmes, Musselman Isaiah Horner, Musselman; Anthony Hurst, Capital; Alex Isinghood, Brooke; DJ Johnson, South Charleston; Nas’jaih Jones, Hurricane; Elijah King, Hedgesville; Maddex McMillen, Woodrow Wilson; Ben Nicol, George Washington; Corbin Page, Spring Valley; Ethan Parsons, Princeton; Jacob Perdue, Oak Hill; Alex Polland, Morgantown; Keon Padmore-Johnson, Spring Mills; Dwayne Richardson, Woodrow Wilson; Drew Reed, St. Albans; DJ Saunders, Wheeling Park Adam Seams, Greenbrier East; Will Shively, Jefferson; KK Siebert, Cabell Midland; Anthony Smith, Martinsburg; Daion Taylor, Jefferson Cyrus Traugh, Parkersburg South;Lay Wilborn, Princeton