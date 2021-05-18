Morgantown edges Wheeling Park in Wheeling to avenge loss from earlier this season

WHEELING, W.Va. – Morgantown’s baseball team picked up a 6-4 victory over Wheeling Park in Wheeling on Tuesday.

The Mohigans picked up a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning that gave Pat Sherald’s group a lead too much for the Patriots to overcome.

Morgantown never trailed in the game, scoring one run in the top of the first and two more in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead.

Wheeling Park pulled to within one run on two separate occasions, but the Mohigans never let the lead slip away.

With the win, Morgantown moves to 16-2 on the year.

