Morgantown falls in winners bracket game to Imohtep

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown fell in a winners bracket game to Imohtep (PA) Saturday at the West Virginia Football 7 on 7 Tournament.

But Matt Lacy says there’s a lot coaches can learn about their teams at these summer tournaments.

“Well, you learn who’s going to compete. You learn who’s going to step up and try to make plays. Our last game, the chips were down, and we came back and we got a pick-six late in the game to win that thing. So, guys that just want to stay with it and not get down on themselves, or not get down when the chips are down on the team,” Lacy said.

Morgantown did have some success in the losers bracket, winning two games before bowing out.