Morgantown football players ink with MEC programs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A pair of football signings at Morgantown High School land two players a spot on Mountain East Conference rosters.

Jaiden Evans signed with the Fairmont State football program.

Evans plans on playing on the offensive line with the Falcons and said Fairmont is the right fit for him.

“First of all, I think the school is a great place for me. The facilities, the coaches, just the campus I think is a great fit for me. I think on my visit they really showed what type of program they were, what type of discipline that they had at the school,” Evans said.

Dyllan Haseleu signed to continue his football career at Glenville State College.

Haseleu also plans to play on the O-line for the Pioneers.



“I just liked everything. They have a great campus, a great coaching staff. I’ve been wanting to go there since my sophomore year,” Haseleu said.