Morgantown girls advance with 11-0 victory over Brooke

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown girls soccer team defeated visiting Brooke, 11-0, Monday evening at Pony Lewis Field.

Morgantown took a 10-0 lead into the intermission thanks, in part, to a trio of goals by Anna Iquinto.

Iquinto and her fellow starters got to take most, if not all, of the second half off, resting up for Thursday night’s road contest against Wheeling Park for the Class AAA Region I, Section I title.

“That was our only loss, was Wheeling Park. But we just weren’t ourselves that game. So I think, just going to the game we need to start off strong. Just start off … We need to attack straight off the bat. We just need to make sure we are ourselves during that game, because that last game we played them, that was not my team I saw playing,” said Iquinto.