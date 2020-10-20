Morgantown girls advance with 11-0 victory over Brooke

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown girls soccer team defeated visiting Brooke, 11-0, Monday evening at Pony Lewis Field.

Morgantown took a 10-0 lead into the intermission thanks, in part, to a trio of goals by Anna Iquinto.

Iquinto and her fellow starters got to take most, if not all, of the second half off, resting up for Thursday night’s road contest against Wheeling Park for the Class AAA Region I, Section I title.

“That was our only loss, was Wheeling Park. But we just weren’t ourselves that game. So I think, just going to the game we need to start off strong. Just start off … We need to attack straight off the bat. We just need to make sure we are ourselves during that game, because that last game we played them, that was not my team I saw playing,” said Iquinto.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories