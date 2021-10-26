Morgantown girls aiming for third straight cross country state title

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Cross country in Class Triple-A has been largely dominated by Monongalia County’s two biggest high schools over the last 11-plus seasons.

Morgantown and University high have combined for 17 boys and girls state titles.

The Mohigans will look to add to the trophy case this weekend in Ona at the state meet.

Morgantown’s boys team finished third in the Regional meet last week, while the Lady Mohigans enjoyed the same success they have throughout recent seasons.

After winning the Regional meet with ease, Irene Riggs and the Morgantown girls are looking to pull off a three-peat at this week’s state meet.

“We have a great team and I know we have like … It’s all amazing that we share the same goal of going down and winning the state title,” said Riggs. “It would be so exciting. Every year you get to experience it with a new and different team, so it’s always something special every time you get to go and win.”

While the Morgantown girls are going for a third-straight title, and the boys are hoping to pull off an upset and get back on top of the class, head coach Michael Ryan acknowledges that it has to be this year’s groups that get it done.”

“Every team is different. So, when we come out, this group wants to leave their mark. They want to win their state championship,” Ryan said. “They want to keep the tradition that we have at Morgantown. It’s about this year, and not about an accumulation of many.”

With that said, the Morgantown girls enter the state meet with a Gatorade Athlete of the Year in Riggs, and anther standout runner in Lea Hatcher.

The state cross country meet will be held in Ona this Saturday.