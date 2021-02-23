Morgantown girls basketball sidelined due to positive COVID-19 case

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown High School girls basketball team found out Tuesday that it will be sidelined until the second week of March after a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the program.

According to Morgantown High athletic director, John Bowers, the team won’t be able to practice again until March 9, which is six days after the opening day of the girls basketball season.

The MHS athletics page tweeted a media release from Monongalia County Schools on Tuesday just before 4:15 p.m. That release can be seen below.

This is the second time since Feb. 18 that an athletics program at Morgantown High School has learned of a positive COVID-19 case.

The Morgantown girls are thought to be one of the best teams in the state in Class AAAA entering this season.

When 12 Sports visited with the lady Mohigans last week, head coach Jason White said he and his team were excited to be back, and ready to get to work.

But after one week of practice, their work has been put on pause, due to the pandemic, which has delayed the start of the season to this point.

The high school girls basketball season is scheduled to begin on March 3, with the boys basketball season beginning on March 5.