MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Despite a strong second half by Kaitlyn Ammons, unranked Morgantown couldn’t weather a storm of three-pointers by Wheeling Park’s top shooters Tuesday night.

Ammons scored a team-high 16 points, most of which came after halftime, but the Mohgians couldn’t cut the deficit down to any lower than eight points.

Wheeling Park hit eight three pointers as a team. while only five Mohigans players scored in total. The top team in Triple-A remains unblemished, as WPHS won 58-42.