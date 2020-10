MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The defending class Triple-A champion, Morgantown girls soccer team, finally got back on the field Wednesday night after a lengthy layoff.

And the Mohigans returned to action against their rival, University at “The U.”

Despite University taking an early lead, Morgantown tallied four unanswered goals to win 4-1.

With the victory, the Mohigans pick up their second win of the year in only two games played.