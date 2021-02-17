Morgantown girls excited to be back, and ready to get to work

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Jason White’s Morgantown girls basketball team made a surprise run to the state tournament last year as a team that was youthful, and didn’t have a lot of varsity experience.

White returns every player from last year’s team to this season, and has added a freshman class that he’s excited about.

With that being the case, the head coach won’t have to do as much early teaching as he might normally have to do at this point in the preseason.

“I think this first week … We were kind of blessed in the fact that we return every kid from last year’s team,” said White. “So, we’re really spending a little time refreshing over sets, defensive philosophies, transition stuff. But, mostly, we’re trying to get right after it this first week.”

Morgantown will once again be led by D-1 commit, Kaitlyn Ammons, along with other key players from a season ago.

But White pointed to multiple underclassmen in practice that he knows he’ll count on to provide important minutes at times this year.

And as we enter a basketball season that will be unlike any other due to the pandemic, depth is an invaluable tool to have at a coach’s disposal.

We will take a closer look at the Morgantown girls basketball team once we get closer to the start of the season.