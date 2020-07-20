Morgantown girls hoops working towards big year in 2020-2021 season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The three-week practice period continues this week for high school teams across the state, including in Morgantown with the MHS girls basketball team.

Jason White’s club is coming off an unexpected run to the state tournament.

And if you remember, they did so without a single senior on the roster.

This year is a different story. White will have a number of experienced upperclassmen at his disposal, led by DePaul commit, Kaitlyn Ammons.

It’s also not just the upperclassmen that White is excited by. He likes the young group of players that he has coming into the program, too. And he says the success the team had last year is fueling their drive to practice this summer, ahead of what could be another very successful season.

“Our kids were chomping at the bit to get to this three-week period, even when it was scheduled in June, because of the success that we had down the stretch, winning that regional and getting down to the state tournament may be a year earlier than most would’ve thought,” White said. “I think these kids were super excited to get back in then, a little bummed when it got postponed, and I think that’s why we’re seeing the numbers that we’re seeing now. These kids want to be in here, and they want to get better, and they want to be together.”

We stopped by @MHSGirlsBball practice Monday, and spoke with Mohigans head coach @coachwhite1. He talked about how excited his team is to be practicing, even with masks on and following other precautions. And they're getting creative when they need to 👀@MohiganAthletic pic.twitter.com/QH7L4R7wE4 — WBOY12SportsZone (@12SportsZone) July 20, 2020

White and his group are trying to make the best out of the current situation, even using disinfectant wipes as a cone to get around in a drill.

Innovation like that, and the confidence that this team certainly seems to have, could possibly lead to another trophy being added to the trophy case.

Ammons will be an integral part in any success the Lady Mohigans have. And that success starts in the summer.

“It’s going to be put us ahead of a lot of other teams. There’s a lot of teams not being able to workout right now, or choosing that it’s not safe, which is completely fine. It’s just a matter of what you’re comfortable with. But I think that this is good for us. We’re getting better together as a team, and it doesn’t get better than that,” said Ammons.

Earlier today I spoke with Morgantown rising senior, Kaitlyn Ammons, about what it's like to practice and play basketball in a mask. Her and her teammates have been doing so when possible during practices during the Phase 3 period. @kaitlyn_ammons @MHSGirlsBball @MohiganAthletic pic.twitter.com/jYCt9yuhpL — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) July 20, 2020

And even though we are still months away from the start of the season, and White himself stressed that his team needs to be working towards being at their best at the end of the season, that doesn’t mean he can’t see the potential in his team.

“This group, I think their ceiling is really high,” said White. “So, for us to get in here and get a chance to work together, and grow together, I think that is super important.”